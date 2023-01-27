Theriva Biologics, Research Frontiers And 1 Other Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by 200 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Research Frontiers

The Trade: Research Frontiers Incorporated REFR Director Darryl Daigle bought a total of 3,500 shares at an average price of $2.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7 thousand.

What's Happening: Research Frontiers, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.02 per share.

Research Frontiers, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.02 per share. What Research Frontiers Does: Research Frontiers Inc is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light.

Theriva Biologics

The Trade : Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX CEO and CFO Steven A Shallcross acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.87. The insider spent around $21.82 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Theriva Biologics received a notice of allowance for its U.S. patent application 16/982,211 Titled "Alkaline Phosphatase Agents For Treatment Of Radiation Disorders."

: Theriva Biologics received a notice of allowance for its U.S. patent application 16/982,211 Titled "Alkaline Phosphatase Agents For Treatment Of Radiation Disorders." What Theriva Biologics Does: Theriva Biologics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform to address devastating cancers with high unmet needs.

Titan Pharmaceuticals

The Trade : Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP 10% owner Activist Investing LLC acquired a total of 57,500 shares at an average price of $0.98. To acquire these shares, it cost around $56.29 thousand.

What's Happening : Titan Pharmaceuticals, last month, entered into a non-binding letter of intent to complete a reverse merger with a leading developer in advanced air mobility.

: Titan Pharmaceuticals, last month, entered into a non-binding letter of intent to complete a reverse merger with a leading developer in advanced air mobility. What Titan Pharmaceuticals Does: Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics utilizing its proprietary long-term drug delivery platform, ProNeura, for the treatment of select chronic diseases for which steady state delivery of a drug provides efficacy and/or safety benefit.

