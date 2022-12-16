Thanks Powell! The SPY Plunges Again After Fed Crashes Wall Street's Party: When Will It Bounce?

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY was tumbling again on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell crashed the Wall Street party on Wednesday with predictions inflation will remain stubbornly high in 2023 and the unemployment rate will rise to over 4%.

Prior to the grim outlook, the market had rallied on weaker-than-expected consumer price index data that showed inflation ticked lower in November.

The Fed eased back on its Dec. 14 rate hike, but investors were looking to the central bank for news the U.S. could steer clear of a recession. That news didn’t come.

Friday is also quadruple witching, which can bring high levels of volatility to the indices as investors close out their futures and monthly options positions prior to their expiry.

As the holidays approach, retail traders and investors are hoping a Santa Claus rally could be on the way, but so far it appears a miracle would be needed for any meaningful turnaround.

For short-term traders, a bounce is at least likely to come next week because the SPY has plunged over 7% without bouncing to print a lower high on the daily chart.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The SPY Chart: The SPY is likely to bounce on Monday or Tuesday, but traders will want to watch for signals to develop before taking any bullish positions in a stock or ETF.

If the SPY gaps down again on Monday, a three-gap-down-reversal pattern will print, which could indicate a bounce is on the horizon.