Stock Market Cools After Two-Day Heat Streak: Here's What To Watch On SPDR S&P 500

The S&P 500 SPY was trading down about 1% in the premarket Wednesday after surging 5.86% off Friday’s closing price on Monday and Tuesday — the largest two-day increase since Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

The recent rally has been a relief for bullish traders, who suffered a sharp decline between Aug. 16 and Sept. 30, where the SPY plunged 17.3% and took many individual stocks down with it.

The ETF entered into an official bear market on June 13, when the SPY ticked down a total of more than 20% off the all-time high of 479.98. Although there have been a number of shorter-term bull rallies since the Jan 4 high, the overall trend has been down.

How long the current bullish rally will last is yet to be seen but for a longer-term cycle to take place, the SPY will have to enter into periods of consolidation along the way.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The SPY Chart: The SPY opened Wednesday’s trading session within Tuesday’s trading range, which has set the ETF into an inside bar pattern on the daily chart. An inside bar indicates consolidation when it takes place on lower-than-average volume. Consolidation is a positive sign for the bulls after the two-day rally.