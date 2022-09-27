Retail Investors Can Now Buy Pre-IPO Companies Like Venture Capitalists, Thanks To Titan And Cathie Wood's ARK Invest

Titan is an online brokerage that is offering investors new opportunities in crypto, private equity and much more.

Titan recently announced partnerships with alternative investment managers Apollo Global Management APO and Carlyle Group Inc CG which will also give retail investors more access to private markets.

What Happened: Earlier Tuesday, Titan announced an exclusive partnership with Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, which will give retail investors the opportunity to invest like a venture capitalist.

Cathie Wood, founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest commented, “By launching the ARK Venture Fund, we seek to augment venture capital, offering all investors access to what we believe are the most innovative companies throughout their private and public market life cycles.”

Ark Venture will be exclusively offered to retail investors on Titan, as the partnership allows investors to participate in venture capitalism and expands the ability to invest in disruptive private and public companies at their earliest stage of growth, with a minimum investment of $500.

Why It Matters: This is a significant development for the venture capital industry, as it was previously reserved for institutions or individuals with at least $5 million in investible assets.

Now, Titan investors will have access to investing in popular companies before their IPO, increasing the potential for positive returns with no accreditation required, and quarterly redemptions capped at 5%.

“By offering Titan investors exclusive access to the ARK Venture Fund, we’re unlocking venture capitalism for most investors, another step in our mission to democratize investing,” said Clayton Gardner, Co-CEO & Co-founder of Titan.

ARK Venture’s Focus: The ARK Venture fund will invest between 20% to 85% of its assets in private companies, with the remainder being invested in public companies, with no exit strategy planned during the IPO.

Photo By: Steve Jurvetson From Flickr