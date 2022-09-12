Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.

The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.

Beginning Tuesday, the Neurobo Pharmaceuticals' common stock will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split adjusted basis.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Neurobo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $4.29 and a 52-week low of $0.25.