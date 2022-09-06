ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Cathie Wood Adds Another $4.2M In This Chipmaker As Stock Slides 24% In A Month

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 10:47 PM | 1 min read

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 31,000 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $4.2 million based on Tuesday’s closing price.

Nvidia is the 34th largest holding in the firm’s ARK Autonomous Tech & Robotics ETF ARKQ with a weight of 0.63%, according to Ark data. It is the 23rd largest holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, with a weight of 1.33%.

Wood has been loading up on Nvidia shares in recent times as the stock took a hit following the restrictions on AI chip sales to China.

Also Read: China Pledges To Consolidate Tech R&D Position As US Continues To Slap Restrictions

The company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday that the Biden administration placed restrictions on sales of its A100 and H100 chips to Russia and China.

These regulations are showing signs of easing, although Nvidia shares continue to weaken.

Price Action: The stock has lost over 24% over the past month and closed down 1.3% at $134.65 on Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Read Next: Oil Loses Steam: With OPEC+ Supply Cut Baked In, All Eyes Now On ECB, Fed Rate Decisions

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK Investment ManagementCathie WoodchipmakersLong IdeasNewsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsShort IdeasSpecialty ETFsMarketsTrading IdeasETFs