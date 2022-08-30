ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cathie Wood Loads Up $3M In This Precision Medicine Firm's Shares Despite Bleak Q2 Results

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 6:12 AM | 1 min read
Cathie Wood Loads Up $3M In This Precision Medicine Firm's Shares Despite Bleak Q2 Results

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management loaded up on 153,917 shares of precision medicine company CareDx Inc CDNA, via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG, valued at over $3.1 million based on Monday’s closing price.

CareDx is the fund’s 12th largest holding valued at over $98 million with a weight of 3.57%, according to data on the firm’s website.

Why It Matters: CareDx stock is trading close to its short-term support of about $20 per share, having bounced back multiple times from this level since mid-June. The stock sees a strong resistance at the $27.32 level.

Also Read: Alibaba, XPeng Slip As Hang Seng Breaches Key Support Level: American Firms' China Optimism Hits Record Low

Outlook: CareDx recently revised its revenue expectations for the full year to be in the range of $325 million to $335 million, compared with an earlier projected range of $330 million to $350 million, due to a higher-than-expected mix of commercial patients from the success of new launches and market expansion.

The company's second-quarter net loss widened to $21.7 million from $1.9 million a year earlier.

Basic and diluted net loss per share stood at $0.41 in the second quarter compared to $0.04 in the same period last year.

Analyst Rating: Raymond James has maintained a ‘strong buy’ rating on the stock while revising the price target to $35 per share from $45 earlier.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK Investment ManagementCathie WoodLong IdeasNewsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsSpecialty ETFsHealth CareSmall CapTrading IdeasETFsGeneral