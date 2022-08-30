Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management loaded up on 153,917 shares of precision medicine company CareDx Inc CDNA, via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG, valued at over $3.1 million based on Monday’s closing price.

CareDx is the fund’s 12th largest holding valued at over $98 million with a weight of 3.57%, according to data on the firm’s website.

Why It Matters: CareDx stock is trading close to its short-term support of about $20 per share, having bounced back multiple times from this level since mid-June. The stock sees a strong resistance at the $27.32 level.

Also Read: Alibaba, XPeng Slip As Hang Seng Breaches Key Support Level: American Firms' China Optimism Hits Record Low

Outlook: CareDx recently revised its revenue expectations for the full year to be in the range of $325 million to $335 million, compared with an earlier projected range of $330 million to $350 million, due to a higher-than-expected mix of commercial patients from the success of new launches and market expansion.

The company's second-quarter net loss widened to $21.7 million from $1.9 million a year earlier.

Basic and diluted net loss per share stood at $0.41 in the second quarter compared to $0.04 in the same period last year.

Analyst Rating: Raymond James has maintained a ‘strong buy’ rating on the stock while revising the price target to $35 per share from $45 earlier.