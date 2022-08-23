Hunting For Dividend Yield In Utilities? This Small Cap Name Can Light Up Your Portfolio

When looking for stocks that offer dividends, many investors are not expecting large returns in the share price over the near term.

One way to knock this trend is by investing in high-flying small cap stocks that offer dividends. For the purpose of this article, we will be delving into one in the utilities sector.

NorthWestern Corporation NWE is offering a dividend yield of 4.53% or $2.52 per share annually making quarterly payments, with a striking track record of raising its dividends over the past 16 years.

NorthWestern provides electricity and natural gas services in the Upper Midwest and Northwest of the U.S. in the states of Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, as well as in Yellowstone National Park. The company uses thermal, wind, hydro or renewable energy in varying quantities, depending on the location of the facilities, in order to generate power.

“Earnings for the quarter were in line with expectations and we remain confident in our communicated earnings guidance for the year. We are on track for the single largest year of capital work in NorthWestern’s history while continuing to deliver solid safety and system reliability," said CEO Bob Rowe.

