Here's What To Watch For Vinco Ventures Stock After Trade Resumption And News Sends The Stock Soaring

On Sunday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what stock they’re zeroed in on this week. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis.
Many of Benzinga’s followers responded to say they’re focusing in on Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG
Vinco Ventures resumed trading on Aug. 16 after being halted for nearly two weeks after “additional information” was requested from the company by the Nasdaq Stock Market. When the halt lifted at 12:30 p.m. ET, the stock began to soar, rallying more than 50% off the open.
Prior to the halt, Vinco Ventures announced July 25 the termination of CEO Lisa King, co-CEO Ted Farnsworth, Chief Security Officer Erik Noble and board Chairman Roderick Vanderbilt.
The day before the halt was lifted, Vinco Ventures announced a licensing agreement with AI-Pros Inc. Vinco ventures plans to use AI-Pros' technology to develop a TikTok competitor targeting the U.S. and Canadian markets. Vinco Ventures has a joint venture with Zash Global Media targeting non-U.S. and Canadian markets using the Singapore-based Lomotif app.
A massive increase in trading volume hit Vinco Ventures during the four trading days following the halt being lifted, which caused the stock to skyrocket a total of 158% higher between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18. Vinco Ventures reached a high of $1.94 on Aug. 18, where the stock rejected from the 200-day simple moving average on the daily chart and hit a volume climax, causing Vinco Ventures to decline sharply.
Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.
The Vinco Ventures Chart: When a stock undergoes a short squeeze or soars prior to a known news event or after news has dropped, the surge higher is almost always followed by a big retracement to the downside. Bullish traders hoping to book longer-term profits on an investment prefer to see a stock move higher slowly to carve out new support levels.
- On Monday, Vinco Ventures retraced almost to the $1 level and bounced up slightly from the area. The $1 level is an important psychological area of support and resistance. Traders would like to see Vinco Ventures consolidate above the level for a period of time.
- When Vinco Ventures surged on Aug. 16, the stock negated its most recent downtrend, which began on May 18. In order to confirm Vinco Ventures is trading in an uptrend, the stock will need to print a higher low above 67 cents.
- On Monday, Vinco Ventures was working to print a doji candlestick above the $1 level, which may indicate a reversal to the upside is in the cards for Tuesday. If that happens an uptrend will be confirmed, although it’s unlikely Vinco Ventures will move on to form another higher high for some time because the stock is in need of longer-term consolidation.
- Vinco Ventures has resistance above at $1.21 and $1.55 and support below at $1 and the 67-cent mark.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.