$1.4 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tricida

The Trade: Tricida, Inc. TCDA 10% owner Nimish Shah acquired a total of 150,000 shares at an average price of $9.18. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.38 million.

What's Happening: The company's stock gained around 8% over the past six months.

The company’s stock gained around 8% over the past six months. What Tricida Does: Tricida Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal, or GI, tract.

Medpace Holdings

The Trade: Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP CEO August J Troendle acquired a total of 8,330 shares at an average price of $145.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.21 million.

What's Happening: Medpace Holdings is expected to report its Q2 financial results after the market close on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Medpace Holdings is expected to report its Q2 financial results after the market close on Monday, July 25, 2022. What Medpace Holdings Does: Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organization.

