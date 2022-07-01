ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Are Brazilian Stocks Poised To Rally?

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 1, 2022 10:12 AM | 1 min read

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF EWZ Thursday closed its worst quarter since March 2020

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded 2.7 times its average daily call volume on Thursday. Calls outpaced puts by over 2:1, he added.

Check out other emerging stocks making moves in the premarket.

There was an institutional buyer of 5,000 of the July 28 calls at 50 cents per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. The trader sees iShares MSCI Brazil ETF rising by at least 4% by July expiration, he added.

EWZ Price Action: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF declined 1.4% to settle at $27.39 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: brazilCNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLatin AmericaLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas