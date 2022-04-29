Markets Are Betting Meta Platforms Is Poised For A Comeback

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc FB Thursday jumped almost 18% after the company released its earnings report.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Meta Platforms was the most-active second single stock trading on Thursday, with 1.5 million contracts being traded.

There were buyers of 19,000 of the May 6 weekly 210 calls at $4.30 per contract on average, he added.

Check out other tech stocks making big moves in the premarket.

The buyers of these calls are betting that the rally in the shares of Meta Platforms continues until next Friday, Khouw mentioned.