Why This Investor Just Bought Disney Shares

Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi bought shares of Walt Disney Co DIS ahead of the company's 2022 Investor Day presentation, which kicked off at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

"As more people go to the theme parks, the more the streaming services, more the whole network effect works," Sethi said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

As the company's flywheel effect ramps up, so will Disney's earnings power, he said. Sethi said Disney's expanding earnings power hasn't been reflected in the stock price.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as low as $129.26 and as high as $203.02 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.86% at $134.16 at time of publication.