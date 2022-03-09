CrowdStrike Holdings Could Move This Much Post Earnings Release

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD Wednesday reports earnings after the bell. Shares of the company plummeted more than 6% on Tuesday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that the stock is trading more than 1.6 times its average daily volumes. The market is implying a move of 12.5% by the end of the week, which is “considerably more than the 8.3% or so that it’s averaged over the last eight quarters,” he added.

There was a buyer of 500 of the March 11 weekly 167.5/180 calls for an average price of $3.35 per contract, Khouw mentioned. However, there was also “a fairly good-sized purchase of 800 of the 150/130 put spreads as the stock weakened towards the close,” he added.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

CrowdStrike shares were trading 4.10% higher in pre-market on Wednesday at 163.20.

Also Read: High Possibility Of Recession If Oil Prices Continue To Surge: CNBC