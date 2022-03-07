Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

US crude oil futures surged to their strongest levels since 2008 early this morning, amid the risk of Western ban on Russia’s oil imports. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

[LIVE ON YOUTUBE] How Pro-Traders are Riding the Volatility wave for Fast 3-digit GAINS with Matt Maley. Click Here now to Watch!



Humanigen

The Trade: Humanigen, Inc. HGEN CEO Cameron Durrant acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.34. To acquire these shares, it cost $93.6 thousand.

CEO Cameron Durrant acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.34. To acquire these shares, it cost $93.6 thousand. What’s Happening: Humanigen recently reported a FY21 net loss of $4.04 per share.

Humanigen recently reported a FY21 net loss of $4.04 per share. What Humanigen Does: Humanigen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of proprietary monoclonal antibodies for various oncology indications and to enhance T-cell therapies, making these treatments safer and cost-effective.

9 Meters Biopharma

The Trade : 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR CEO John Temperato acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.56. The insider spent around $55.59 thousand to buy those shares.

: CEO John Temperato acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.56. The insider spent around $55.59 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : 9 Meters Biopharma recently reported a collaboration with NYU Langone Health investigating NM-102 as a potential treatment for an autoimmune disorder.

: 9 Meters Biopharma recently reported a collaboration with NYU Langone Health investigating NM-102 as a potential treatment for an autoimmune disorder. What 9 Meters Biopharma Does: 9 Meters Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology.

Also check this: Insiders Buy Around $2.8M Of 3 Stocks

Lordstown Motors

The Trade : Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE CEO Daniel Ninivaggi acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.43. To acquire these shares, it cost around $48.59 thousand.

: CEO Daniel Ninivaggi acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.43. To acquire these shares, it cost around $48.59 thousand. What’s Happening : Lordstown Motors recently reported Q4 earnings results and said it expects commercial production and sales of the Endurance of approximately 500 units in 2022 growing to as many as 2,500 units in 2023.

: Lordstown Motors recently reported Q4 earnings results and said it expects commercial production and sales of the Endurance of approximately 500 units in 2022 growing to as many as 2,500 units in 2023. What Lordstown Motors Does: Lordstown Motors, founded in 2019, develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers.

Clover Health Investments