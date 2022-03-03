Nio Has A Strong Bearish Day: Here's Why And What's Next

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading lower Thursday as they fall further from support after breaking below a pennant pattern.

Nio reported February delivery numbers on Wedensday, and while numbers were up 10% compared to the same month a year ago, investors saw they were slowing as compared to January deliveries. The company also recently announced approval for a secondary listing in Hong Kong without issuing any shares.

Nio was down 8.91% at $19.82 Thursday afternoon at publication.

Nio Daily Chart Analysis

Since the break below support in what traders call a pennant pattern, the stock has been on a steady downward trend. The pennant pattern typically shows highs and lows condensing together at a similar rate. When the price can break above resistance or below support in the pattern, the price will typically continue to move in the same direction as the break.

The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been slowly trending lower since the break below support and now sits at 35. This RSI is nearing the oversold region and if able to reach this area and hold in it, the stock could see a strong bearish move in the future.

What’s Next For Nio?

Nio has been in a steady period of downward movement and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down yet. As long as the stock continues to form lower highs it will continue to push lower and stay on the bearish trend. Bearish traders are in control of the stock and would like it to hold below the moving averages and keep forming lower highs for the bearish trend to continue. Bullish traders are looking to see a bounce and want the stock to begin to form higher lows. Bulls need the stock to break the trend of lower highs in order to see a possible reversal happen.

Photo: Courtesy Nio