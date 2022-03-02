QQQ
+ 5.73
335.76
+ 1.68%
BTC/USD
-475.85
43945.35
-1.07%
DIA
+ 5.97
327.19
+ 1.79%
SPY
+ 7.87
422.11
+ 1.83%
TLT
-4.83
146.13
-3.42%
GLD
-1.89
183.51
-1.04%

Why Baidu's Rally Could Continue Until April

byCraig Jones
March 2, 2022 6:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) jumped 6.84% to close Tuesday at $162.86, following the company’s strong fourth-quarter results.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said the stock traded more than four times its average daily volumes on Tuesday.

More than 50,000 call contracts were traded, and “a lot of that was short-dated upside call buying,” he added.

There was a buyer of 3,200 of the April 170 strike calls for an average price of $9.55 per contract, Khouw mentioned. Buyers of those calls are betting that the stock will rise by at least 10% over the next six weeks, he added.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Alibaba Is A Buy Right Now, Says Cramer

Alibaba Is A Buy Right Now, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he likes Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) “very much” and recommended that investors buy and hold on to the stock. read more
How To Make A Bold Bet On A Post-Virus Rebound In Chinese Stocks

How To Make A Bold Bet On A Post-Virus Rebound In Chinese Stocks

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
FANG Stocks Continue To Rise

FANG Stocks Continue To Rise

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
The FANG Index Hits A New All-Time High

The FANG Index Hits A New All-Time High

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The technology and consumer discretionary stocks that make up the NYSE® FANG+™ Index are pushing the index to new highs. read more