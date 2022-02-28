QQQ
+ 1.03
344.74
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 335.02
43495.02
+ 0.78%
DIA
-1.36
341.90
-0.4%
SPY
-1.08
438.83
-0.25%
TLT
+ 3.00
133.87
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 1.82
174.73
+ 1.03%

FuelCell Energy Stock Is Breaking Above A Key Level: What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
February 28, 2022 3:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FuelCell Energy Stock Is Breaking Above A Key Level: What's Next?

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading higher alongside other electric vehicle stocks as the Russia-Ukraine conflict has increased oil prices.

The stock has reclaimed a previous area of support and is looking to see this area hold as an area of support once more. The stock was trending throughout the day on social media sites such as Stocktwits.

FuelCell Energy was up 12.59% at $5.94 ahead of the close Monday. 

See Also: FuelCell Energy, Plug Power Stocks Show Strength Against Market: Here's How To Play The Trend

FuelCell Energy Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be attempting to reclaim a support level it has recently fallen below in what traders call a sideways channel. The $6 level has been an area of support in the past, and if the price can cross and hold above the area, it may become support once again. This support level could turn into resistance if the stock is unable to break above the level and starts heading lower once again. Resistance from the channel may also be found near the $11 level.
  • The stock trades above the 50-day moving average (green) but trades below the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the stock is entering a period of consolidation. The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support, while the 200-day moving average may act as resistance.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been pushing higher throughout the entire months and now sits at 64. This shows that throughout the month buyers have been moving into the stock and there is now more buying pressure than there is selling pressure. The RSI may reach the overbought region if it continues to rise.

fcel2-28-22.png

What’s Next For FuelCell Energy?

The stock is looking to see a cross of the $6 level and for it to hold as support as it has in the past. As the stock pushes higher and reclaims key levels, it accumulates more bullish momentum.

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to form higher lows and for the stock to go on to test the $11 level in the future. Bearish traders are hoping to see the stock be unable to cross the $6 level and begin to hold it as a place of resistance. This could cause a strong bearish move in the future. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

FuelCell Energy Shares Approach Resistance: What's Next?

FuelCell Energy Shares Approach Resistance: What's Next?

Fuelcell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were trading higher Monday although there looks to be no company-evident news to explain the jump in price. read more
Is FuelCell Finally Making A Reversal?

Is FuelCell Finally Making A Reversal?

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were trading higher premarket Monday, but have since fallen and are trading slightly lower. The stock was moving after the company reached a settlement agreement in its legal dispute with POSCO Energy. read more
FuelCell Stock Rips Higher With Clean Energy Stocks: What's Next?

FuelCell Stock Rips Higher With Clean Energy Stocks: What's Next?

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock is trading higher as investors weigh President Joe Biden's speech at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in which he addressed climate change goals. read more
FuelCell Stock Looks Like It's Starting To Reverse

FuelCell Stock Looks Like It's Starting To Reverse

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher Thursday, possibly after President Joe Biden today discussed his economic framework, which includes a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. read more