QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 115.64
39334.81
+ 0.29%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Here's How Big Of A Recovery Investors Expect From Alibaba's Stock By Friday

byCraig Jones
February 23, 2022 8:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How Big Of A Recovery Investors Expect From Alibaba's Stock By Friday

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) have shed almost 9% since Thursday last week, amid wide speculations of the company facing further regulatory pressures, with Beijing preparing for another round of crackdowns.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that there were twice as many calls as puts on Tuesday.

There were buyers of 8,000 of the February 115 strike calls for an average price of $4.10 per contract, he added.

“Buyers might be betting that the stock is so bad that it’s good,” Khouw said. Markets are implying a move of about 9% in Alibaba’s stock by Friday, he added.

Related Link: Alibaba (BABA) Shares Under Pressure Again As Concerns Continue To Mount

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Jim Cramer Prefers This Mining Stock Over Vale

Why Jim Cramer Prefers This Mining Stock Over Vale

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. read more
Why Jim Cramer Is Buying Wynn Resorts Stock Today

Why Jim Cramer Is Buying Wynn Resorts Stock Today

Jim Cramer is planning to buy 75 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) at about $88.18 per share for his charitable trust, he said Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Cl read more
Why This Investor Keeps Buying Alibaba Stock As It Falls

Why This Investor Keeps Buying Alibaba Stock As It Falls

As China continues its crackdown on big tech companies, many investors are selling or avoiding Chinese stocks. But some investors with a healthier appetite for risk are salivating at the potential value investing opportunity. read more
Why Alibaba Stock Presents An 'Extremely Compelling' Opportunity At Current Levels

Why Alibaba Stock Presents An 'Extremely Compelling' Opportunity At Current Levels

Although Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is down nearly 30% year-to-date, Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson continues to like the stock. read more