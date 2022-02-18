4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

U.S. existing home sales surged 6.7% to an annual rate of 6.5 million in January. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Live Current Media

The Trade: Live Current Media Inc. (OTC:LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 60,000 shares at an average price of $0.31. To acquire these shares, it cost $18.78 thousand.

What's Happening: The company's stock jumped 260% over the past six months.

The company’s stock jumped 260% over the past six months. What Live Current Media Does: Live Current Media Inc is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently, the company is developing two projects, SPRT MTRX for App Store and Play Store and Boxing.com FEDERATION.

Kintara Therapeutics

The Trade : Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) President and CEO Robert E Hoffman acquired a total of 55,000 shares at an average price of $0.47. The insider spent around $25.8 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Kintara Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.

: Kintara Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share. What Kintara Therapeutics Does: Kintara Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company is developing two late-stage, Phase 3-ready therapeutics for clear unmet medical needs with reduced risk development programs.

Nukkleus

The Trade : Nukkleus Inc. (OTC:NUKK) CEO Emil Assentato acquired a total of 1,439,271 shares at an average price of $0.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $286.41 thousand. The insider also sold a total of 1,000,000 shares.

What's Happening: The company's stock dropped 25% since the start of the year.

: The company’s stock dropped 25% since the start of the year. What Nukkleus Does: Nukkleus Inc is a financial technology company that is focused on providing software and technology solutions for the retail foreign exchange trading industry.

IMARA