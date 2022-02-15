What's Going On With Palantir Stock?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading higher Tuesday as they look to be attempting to start an uptrend again. The stock is pushing up alongside many other popular stocks in Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. The stock was also trending on social media earlier today.
Palantir was up 6.75% at $14.16 Tuesday afternoon at publication.
Palantir Daily Chart Analysis
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
- The stock was trading in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern but was able to fall below the support level showing the stock was not yet ready for a reversal. The stock has been forming higher lows for the past couple of weeks and looks as though it could be heading back toward this support level and getting ready for a reversal in the future.
- The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been forming higher lows over the past couple of weeks and now sits at 47. This shows that buyers have been moving into the stock and now there are almost as much buying pressure as there is selling pressure.
What’s Next For Palantir?
The stock has had some bullish movement throughout the past few weeks and could be getting ready for a reversal if it can continue. Bullish traders want to see the RSI continue to rise and cross above the middle line. This would show more buyers in the stock than there are sellers. Bullish traders also want the stock to cross back above the moving averages for sentiment to become more bullish. Bearish traders are looking to see the stock hold below the support in the pattern and continue to fall lower.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.