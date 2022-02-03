Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Graphic Packaging And Boxed

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he happens to like the packaging business when asked about Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK. He added, "They make noncyclical packaging, which is really pretty good."

When asked about Boxed, Inc. BOXD, Cramer said, "We are being very harsh on companies that came public via SPAC, even ones we like, so I’m just going to have to say I’m withholding."

Price Action: Shares of Graphic Packaging fell 0.7% to close at $18.85, while Boxed shares dropped 2.9% to settle at $9.41 on Wednesday.