BZ Chart Of The Day: Have Spotify Shares Crashed Into Resistance?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
There’s a good chance that shares of Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT have run into resistance, which could put an end to the recent rally.
In August, levels around $203.50 were support. There were so many investors willing to buy the stock at this price that it made a big sell-off come to an end.
But now, Spotify's stock is below this important level.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
See Also:The Winners And Losers Of The Neil Young-Joe Rogan Spotify Brouhaha
Many of the investors who bought now regret their decision to do so. A number of them decide to sell, but they're reluctant to take a loss.
As a result, they place their sell orders at their buying price. If there are enough of these sell orders, it will form resistance. This could put a top on the market.
To learn more about trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.