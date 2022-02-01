BZ Chart Of The Day: Have Spotify Shares Crashed Into Resistance?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

There’s a good chance that shares of Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT have run into resistance, which could put an end to the recent rally.

In August, levels around $203.50 were support. There were so many investors willing to buy the stock at this price that it made a big sell-off come to an end.

But now, Spotify's stock is below this important level.

Many of the investors who bought now regret their decision to do so. A number of them decide to sell, but they're reluctant to take a loss.

As a result, they place their sell orders at their buying price. If there are enough of these sell orders, it will form resistance. This could put a top on the market.

