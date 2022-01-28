Visa Is Flying Today: What's Going On?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares are pushing higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. Visa beat estimated earnings by 6.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.7, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $1.37 billion from the same period last year.

Visa was up 10.01 at $226.79 Friday afternoon at publication.

See Also: Why Visa Shares Are Rising

Visa Daily Chart Analysis

Shares have been flying higher after bouncing off the higher low trendline a few days ago. The stock is now heading back higher and may find resistance near the $250 level in the future. This has been an area that has held as resistance in the past before.

The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green) but below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock looks to be consolidating. The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support while the 200-day moving average may act as an area of resistance.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been flying higher the past few days and now sits at 62. This shows earnings caused many buyers to move back into the stock and push the stock higher. If the RSI continues to stay above the middle line the price may continue to climb.

What's Next For Visa

Visa saw good earnings and pushed back higher away from the higher low trendline. The stock was in a spot where it looked like it could’ve fallen below the higher low trendline, but is now safely above the trendline. Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to climb and to form higher lows up to the $250 level before breaking above the resistance. Bearish traders are looking to see the RSI fall back below the middle line, which could signal the stock is ready to see a lower price movement.

Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash