QQQ
+ 10.70
330.40
+ 3.14%
BTC/USD
+ 708.76
37868.86
+ 1.91%
DIA
+ 5.58
335.97
+ 1.63%
SPY
+ 10.64
420.60
+ 2.47%
TLT
+ 0.05
143.03
+ 0.03%
GLD
-0.53
168.13
-0.32%

Visa Is Flying Today: What's Going On?

byTyler Bundy
January 28, 2022 3:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Visa Is Flying Today: What's Going On?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares are pushing higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. Visa beat estimated earnings by 6.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.7, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $1.37 billion from the same period last year.

Visa was up 10.01 at $226.79 Friday afternoon at publication.

See Also: Why Visa Shares Are Rising

Visa Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares have been flying higher after bouncing off the higher low trendline a few days ago. The stock is now heading back higher and may find resistance near the $250 level in the future. This has been an area that has held as resistance in the past before.
  • The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green) but below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock looks to be consolidating. The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support while the 200-day moving average may act as an area of resistance.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been flying higher the past few days and now sits at 62. This shows earnings caused many buyers to move back into the stock and push the stock higher. If the RSI continues to stay above the middle line the price may continue to climb.

v1-28-22.jpg

What's Next For Visa

Visa saw good earnings and pushed back higher away from the higher low trendline. The stock was in a spot where it looked like it could’ve fallen below the higher low trendline, but is now safely above the trendline. Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to climb and to form higher lows up to the $250 level before breaking above the resistance. Bearish traders are looking to see the RSI fall back below the middle line, which could signal the stock is ready to see a lower price movement.

Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, CME Group, Lam Research And This Media Top Pick

CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, CME Group, Lam Research And This Media Top Pick

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Visa Inc (NYSE: V) as her pick. read more
Why This Investor Bought Coinbase Stock Following Pullback

Why This Investor Bought Coinbase Stock Following Pullback

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) traded lower last week after reporting weak third-quarter financial results.  read more
Eva Ados Likes These Stocks For The Holidays

Eva Ados Likes These Stocks For The Holidays

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Eva Ados of ERShares said with expectations of a strong holiday season amid limited availability of goods, companies with buy now, pay later options will benefit consumers who don’t have credit cards or sufficient cash. read more
Rivian, Lucid, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

Nvidia Corp. read more