Cathie Wood Buys Another $137K In This Supplier Of Elon Musk-Led SpaceX

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday bought 24,400 shares — estimated to be worth about $137,616 based on the latest closing price — in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD), the 3D company that went public last year via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp.

Shares of Velo3D closed 3.87% higher at $5.6 on Tuesday. The stock is down 28% year-to-date. Ark bought the shares in the 3D printer supplier for SpaceX — the space exploration company led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX).

The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE:ARKQ) too owns shares in Velo3D.

Both ARKQ and ARKX together held 6.9 million shares, worth $37.6 million, in Velo3D ahead of Tuesday's trade.

Photo: Courtesy of Velo3D