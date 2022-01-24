QQQ
+ 1.61
350.08
+ 0.46%
BTC/USD
+ 736.47
36981.02
+ 2.03%
DIA
+ 1.34
341.01
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.74
436.24
+ 0.4%
TLT
-1.18
144.81
-0.82%
GLD
+ 0.91
170.18
+ 0.53%

Could Novavax Stock Be Due For A Reversal Soon?

byTyler Bundy
January 24, 2022 4:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Could Novavax Stock Be Due For A Reversal Soon?

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares lost ground Monday fell below support in a pennant pattern.

The stock has also seen a strong drop in its Relative Strength Index.

Novavax was down 6.12% at $79.47 at the close Monday.

See Also: How To Buy Novavax Stock

Novavax Daily Chart Analysis

  • The fall below the pennant pattern shows that bears have taken control of the stock as higher lows were unable to continue to form. The price may continue to fall until it can form higher lows, where a bottom may be formed.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the sentiment is bearish, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling since November and now sits at 23. This shows the stock has fallen into the oversold region and that bears are pushing the stock lower. As the stock stays in the oversold region, it will see much more selling pressure than buying pressure.

nvax1-24-22.png

What’s Next For Novavax?

The stock has been on a steady downward trend as the market has dipped, falling lower with the market as it turned bearish. Bears are holding the stock and are looking for the RSI to continue to stay oversold and for the stock to continue to form lower highs.

Bulls are looking to see a possible rebound and for the stock to begin to make higher lows for a time. Bulls want the price to cross back above the moving averages for the sentiment to turn back bullish again.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What The Future Might Hold For Novavax Stock

What The Future Might Hold For Novavax Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher Thursday after Australia’s national drug regulator granted approval for the company's COVID-19 vaccine. The stock is trading below what traders call a pennant pattern and is showing uncertainty in where it could head next. read more
Novavax Falls Below Support: What Does This Mean For The Vaccine Stock?

Novavax Falls Below Support: What Does This Mean For The Vaccine Stock?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading lower Monday, slightly falling below a pattern the stock has been trading in. On Thursday, the company said it expanded a license agreement for its NVX-CoV2373 recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with SK Bioscience Co. read more
Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron

Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine effectively generates an immune response against the Omicron variant,  read more
Novavax To Possibly Kickstart COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery To EU In Q1 2022: Source

Novavax To Possibly Kickstart COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery To EU In Q1 2022: Source

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is expected to start delivering its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in Q1 of 2022,  read more