3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Univar Solutions, aTyr Pharma And More
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Univar Solutions
- The Trade: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D Pappas acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $27.88. To acquire these shares, it cost $139,400.00.
- What’s Happening: Univar Solutions, last month, reported a distribution agreement for Kalsec's natural taste & sensory solutions, colours and antioxidants.
- What Univar Solutions Does: Univar Solutions Inc manufactures and sells a variety of specialty chemicals and chemical-based products. The company sells chemicals to a variety of end-users including customers in the coating and adhesives, agriculture, chemical manufacturing, food ingredients, cleaning and sanitization, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and mining industries.
Universal Logistics Holdings
- The Trade: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Matthew T Moroun acquired a total of 3090879 shares at an average price of $14.94. To acquire these shares, it cost $46,177,732.26.
- What’s Happening: Universal Logistics Holdings is expected to report Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
- What Universal Logistics Does: Universal Logistics Holdings Inc is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia.
aTyr Pharma
- The Trade: aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Chief Financial Officer Marie Jill Broadfoot bought a total of 1923 shares at an average price of $6.75. To acquire these shares, it cost $12,980.25.
- What’s Happening: aTyr Pharma recently announces 'efzofitimod' as nonproprietary name for ATYR1923.
- What aTyr Pharma Does: aTyr Pharma Inc is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.