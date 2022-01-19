3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Univar Solutions

(NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D Pappas acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $27.88. To acquire these shares, it cost $139,400.00. What’s Happening: Univar Solutions, last month, reported a distribution agreement for Kalsec's natural taste & sensory solutions, colours and antioxidants.

Univar Solutions, last month, reported a distribution agreement for Kalsec's natural taste & sensory solutions, colours and antioxidants. What Univar Solutions Does: Univar Solutions Inc manufactures and sells a variety of specialty chemicals and chemical-based products. The company sells chemicals to a variety of end-users including customers in the coating and adhesives, agriculture, chemical manufacturing, food ingredients, cleaning and sanitization, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and mining industries.

Universal Logistics Holdings

(NASDAQ:ULH) Director Matthew T Moroun acquired a total of 3090879 shares at an average price of $14.94. To acquire these shares, it cost $46,177,732.26. What’s Happening: Universal Logistics Holdings is expected to report Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Universal Logistics Holdings is expected to report Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 10, 2022. What Universal Logistics Does: Universal Logistics Holdings Inc is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia.

aTyr Pharma