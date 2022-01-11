4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, last month, issued corporate update and outlined 2022 milestones. What Molecular Templates Does: Molecular Templates Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic agents that selectively target tumor cells for the treatment of individuals living with cancer.

Anixa Biosciences

: Anixa Biosciences, last month, announced the results of a genomic variant analysis conducted with its partner, MolGenie GmbH, on potential compounds to treat COVID-19. What Anixa Biosciences Does: Anixa Biosciences Inc, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is engaged in harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer.

Allied Esports Entertainment

: The company recently announced engagement of investment banking firm Benchmark to provide financial advisory services. What Allied Esports Entertainment Does: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc is an esports entertainment company. The firm is organized into two segments namely Poker, gaming, and entertainment, provided through World Poker Tour, including televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications, and E-sports, provided through Allied Esports, including multiplayer video game competitions.

Creatd