3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Flotek Industries
- The Trade: Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) President and CEO John Gibson Jr acquired a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $1.21. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,840.00.
- What’s Happening: Flotek Industries recently announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the company.
- What Flotek Industries Does: Flotek Industries Inc delivers chemistry-based technology solutions for energy, industrial, and consumer applications. It develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and high-value compounds to companies that make food and beverages, cleaning products, cosmetics, and others.
Westwater Resources
- The Trade: Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR) Vice President and CFO Jeffrey L Vigil acquired a total of 7000 shares at an average price of $2.20. The insider spent $15,375.79 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Westwater Resources, in November, announced Letter of Intent for sale of battery graphite.
- What Westwater Resources Does: Westwater Resources Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production
IronNet
- The Trade: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Director John Keane acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $4.24. To acquire these shares, it cost $106,000.00.
- What’s Happening: IronNet, last month, said Q3 sales results were lower year over year.
- What IronNet Does: IronNet Inc is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale.
