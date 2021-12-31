An Analysis Of Robinhood's 2 Top Gainers From Its Most Popular Watchlist
Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are the two highest movers in the Top 100 Most Popular section of the Robinhood app. Both stocks are trading in what technical traders call ascending triangle patterns.
Digital World Acquisition Daily Chart Analysis
- Shares look to have bounced off support in the ascending triangle pattern. If they continue to head higher, they may approach resistance near the $65 level.
- The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), indicating sentiment has been bearish. This moving average may hold as resistance in the future.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving sideways and sits at 53 on the indicator. This shows there are slightly more buyers in the market. This has helped keep the stock above the higher low trendline.
Moderna Daily Chart Analysis
- Moderna stock is trading in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The stock recently bounced off support and is heading toward resistance near the $460 level.
- The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment has been bearish. These averages may hold as resistance in the future.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounced higher the past few days and now sits at 45. This shows that even though more buyers entered into the stock recently, it is still seeing more selling pressure overall.
Photo courtesy of Robinhood.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.