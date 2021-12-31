3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

EverQuote

What's Happening: JP Morgan recently downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $17 to $13.

What EverQuote Does: EverQuote, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States.

BridgeBio Pharma

What's Happening: The company's phase 3 trial to treat symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy did not achieve its primary endpoint.

What BridgeBio Pharma Does: BridgeBio Pharma Inc is involved in identifying advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers.

Safehold