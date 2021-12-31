Khouw: China Tech Stocks Poised For Big Turnaround In 2022

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) traded around 3 times its average daily call volume on Thursday.

Calls outpaced puts by 3:1, Khouw mentioned. The most active were buyers of the Jan. 14 weekly 39.92 strike calls. There was a buyer of 9,000 contracts for an average price of 40 cents per contract, he added.

“The buyers of those calls are betting that the short-term rally that we’ve seen could continue over the next couple of weeks and we could see more moves like the one we saw today,” Khouw said.