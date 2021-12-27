QQQ
+ 0.00
396.92
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 286.75
51062.24
+ 0.56%
DIA
+ 0.00
359.36
+ 0%
SPY
-0.05
470.65
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.52
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
168.95
+ 0.01%

Quint Tatro Considers This Casino Stock As 'Fairly Cheap'

byCraig Jones
December 27, 2021 7:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Quint Tatro Considers This Casino Stock As 'Fairly Cheap'

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Quint Tatro of Joule Financial said Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is the stock that looks "fairly cheap" and is expected to perform well in the coming years.

The stock has plunged sharply this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he likes the company’s recent sale, which was done to shore up its balance sheet. During March, Las Vegas Sands announced the sale of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center for approximately $6.25 billion.

Tatro also believes that "travel and gaming will come back."

Price Action: Shares of Las Vegas Sands gained 4.2% to close at $38.59 on Thursday. The company’s stock has tumbled more than 33% since the start of the year.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 24: Disney, Fortive And More

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 24: Disney, Fortive And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone suggested that traders should consider buying Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV). read more
'Fast Money' Traders Reveal What They're Going To Watch This Week

'Fast Money' Traders Reveal What They're Going To Watch This Week

Guy Adami said on CNBC's "Fast Money" that he's watching gold as Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) traded around 13.5% higher on Thursday. read more

GE, Nio And More 'Fast Money' Final Trades For July 25

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Virgin Galactic, Wells Fargo And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Virgin Galactic, Wells Fargo And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, the EV leader and a big bank. A top automaker, a casino stock and a REIT were among the bearish calls seen. read more