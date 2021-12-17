QQQ
-1.43
388.27
-0.37%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-5.19
364.63
-1.44%
SPY
-5.12
471.57
-1.1%
TLT
+ 1.48
147.66
+ 0.99%
GLD
+ 0.41
167.75
+ 0.24%

Is AMC Ready To Make A Comeback?

byTyler Bundy
December 17, 2021 1:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is AMC Ready To Make A Comeback?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher Friday after a strong opening box office performance of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The stock looks to be attempting to push back into a pennant pattern it once traded in.

AMC's stock is up 24% at $30.36 at time of publication.

See Also: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Already Breaking Records, AMC Reports 1.1M US Moviegoers For Opening Night

AMC Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock recently fell below support in a pennant pattern and now looks to be attempting to cross back above this support level. A push back above support shows that the stock is gaining some momentum again and might be ready to continue on its bullish trend.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) saw a jump higher and now sits at 44 on the indicator. This shows the stock is seeing a strong increase in the number of buyers although the selling pressure still outweighs the buying pressure overall.

amcdaily12-17-21.jpg

What’s Next For AMC?

The stock became more bearish after falling below pattern support, but as it climbs back it looks like bulls are entering the market once again.

Bulls want to see the stock climb back above the support line and be able to hold above it. Bears want to see this level hold as an area of resistance and for the stock to fall back lower once again.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is It Time To Sell Stock In These 10 Top Performers Of 2021?

Is It Time To Sell Stock In These 10 Top Performers Of 2021?

This year has been a great year for stocks overall, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) on track to finish the year up more than 24%. read more
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Pioneer Power, NuZee Remain At The Top, Grab Rejoins The Leaderboard

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Pioneer Power, NuZee Remain At The Top, Grab Rejoins The Leaderboard

Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next huge move. read more
What Happened To AMC Entertainment's Stock And When Will It Recover? A Technical Analysis

What Happened To AMC Entertainment's Stock And When Will It Recover? A Technical Analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower Wednesday, as concerns over COVID-19 variant omicron weighs on the outlook for theater traffic in the future. Shutdowns in theaters in the beginning of 2020 could continue if the omicron variant extends the pandemic. read more
IoTex, Loopring, Litecoin And More: These Were The Top-Gaining Cryptos Last Week

IoTex, Loopring, Litecoin And More: These Were The Top-Gaining Cryptos Last Week

These five coins were the top gainers last week among the top 100 cryptocurrencies. IoTex (IOTX): The token of a blockchain infrastructure project aimed at the Internet of Things or IoT soared 114.18% last week. IOTX coin hit an all-time high of $0.2611 last week. read more