QQQ
-10.10
407.15
-2.54%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.10
359.71
+ 0.03%
SPY
-3.64
474.24
-0.77%
TLT
-0.21
149.46
-0.14%
GLD
+ 1.85
164.31
+ 1.11%

Where Plug Power Might Be Headed In The Coming Weeks

byTyler Bundy
December 16, 2021 3:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Plug Power Might Be Headed In The Coming Weeks

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares gapped higher Thursday morning but have since fallen. The company signed an agreement with Edison Motors to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric city bus. Plug Power’s 125kW ProGen fuel cell engine will provide power to Edison Motors’ electric bus platform.

Plug Power was down 5.45% at $29.65 at time of publication.

Related: Plug Power Strikes Deal To Supply Hydrogen Fuel-Cell System For South Korea's Edison Motor's EV Buses

Plug Power Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares broke out of a pennant pattern in early October and saw a large upward move following the breakout. Shares have since cooled off and are nearing the old pattern support trendline where the stock may find buyers
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been trending lower the past couple of months and sits at 34. This shows the stock has seen more selling pressure than it has buying pressure and nears the oversold region. If the stock reaches the oversold region it may see a strong downward move.

plugdaily121621.jpg

What’s Next For Plug Power?

Plug Power saw a breakout and is cooling off after the breakout and heading back toward a level where it may find support. This higher low trendline has been an area where support has been found in the past and shows a continuation of higher lows if it's able to hold again.

Bulls want to see a bounce off this level and for the stock to head higher and cross back above the moving averages. Bears want to see the stock fall below this higher low trendline, which may cause a downtrend to start.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Technicals Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cramer Gives His Opinion On GlaxoSmithKline, Asana And More

Cramer Gives His Opinion On GlaxoSmithKline, Asana And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has been crushed, but selling the stock right now is a mistake. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Nvidia, General Motors, Alibaba, Activision Blizzard And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Nvidia, General Motors, Alibaba, Activision Blizzard And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included a top computer chip company and a big three automaker. read more
Plug Power Stock Flies Higher After Breaking Out From Pennant Pattern: What's Next?

Plug Power Stock Flies Higher After Breaking Out From Pennant Pattern: What's Next?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rallied Thursday, closing 8.11% higher at $43.44. Here's a technical look at the stock.  read more
GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again — Tesla, Plug Power And These Stocks Are Also Seeing High Buzz

GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again — Tesla, Plug Power And These Stocks Are Also Seeing High Buzz

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), Blac read more