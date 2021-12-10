QQQ
CVS Health Could Continue Rallying Into The Weekend

byCraig Jones
December 10, 2021 7:32 am
CVS Health Could Continue Rallying Into The Weekend

CVS Health Corp’s (NYSE:CVS) stock jumped almost 5% to close at $97.31 on Thursday, after the company boosted its dividend and announced the resumption of its share repurchase program for the first time in four years.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that the stock traded more than five times its average daily call volume on Thursday.

The most active options were the weekly 100-calls. There were buyers of 11,285 at an average price of 11 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. “That’s a very cheap option,” he said. “Traders see bullish follow-through into the weekend from today’s action.”

