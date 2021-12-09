3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Twitter

The Trade: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director Egon Durban acquired a total of 2100000 shares at an average price of $44.53. To acquire these shares, it cost $93,511,901.32.

(NYSE:TWTR) Director Egon Durban acquired a total of 2100000 shares at an average price of $44.53. To acquire these shares, it cost $93,511,901.32. What’s Happening: Twitter recently said that Jack Dorsey decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer.

Twitter recently said that Jack Dorsey decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer. What Twitter Does: Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content.

Asana

The Trade: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) President, CEO and Chair Dustin Moskovitz acquired a total of 1250000 shares at an average price of $71.35. To acquire these shares, it cost $89,188,202.54.

(NYSE:ASAN) President, CEO and Chair Dustin Moskovitz acquired a total of 1250000 shares at an average price of $71.35. To acquire these shares, it cost $89,188,202.54. What’s Happening: The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. What Asana Does: Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.

Apollo Global Management