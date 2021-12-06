QQQ
Are Chinese Stocks Still A Good Investment?

byCraig Jones
December 6, 2021 8:06 am
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Eva Ados of ERShares said there has been elimination of Chinese exposure in the previous year or so.

Chinese investments, especially ADRs, haven been under pressure following several unpredictable regulatory announcements in the U.S., she commented.

Ados added that regulatory risks related to those stocks outweigh potential benefits associated with growth stocks.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) announced in a statement late Thursday its board has authorized the company to undertake necessary procedures and file relevant applications for delisting its ADSs from the NYSE. The company went public in the U.S. by offering 316.8 million shares at $14 apiece, raising about $4.4 billion.

The company’s board also authorized the company to pursue a listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Price Action: DiDi Global shares dipped 22.2% to close at $6.07 on Friday, with the stock adding 0.5% in after-hours trading. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) dipped around 48% since the start of the year.

