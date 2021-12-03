4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Allied Esports Entertainment

The Trade: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) 10% owner Roy Choi acquired a total of 1163927 shares at an average price of $1.81. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,107,247.13.

(NASDAQ:AESE) 10% owner Roy Choi acquired a total of 1163927 shares at an average price of $1.81. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,107,247.13. What’s Happening: Allied Esports recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.

Allied Esports recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share. What Allied Esports Entertainment Does: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc is an esports entertainment company. The firm is organized into two segments namely Poker, gaming, and entertainment, provided through World Poker Tour, including televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications, and E-sports, provided through Allied Esports, including multiplayer video game competitions.

InspireMD

The Trade : InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) Director Paul Stuka acquired a total of 12037 shares at an average price of $3.51. The insider spent $42,288.39 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:NSPR) Director Paul Stuka acquired a total of 12037 shares at an average price of $3.51. The insider spent $42,288.39 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : InspireMD, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share.

: InspireMD, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share. What InspireMD Does: InspireMD Inc is the United States based medical device company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease.

Outlook Therapeutics

The Trade : Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Munther Yezan Haddadin acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $1.39. To acquire these shares, it cost $13,900.00.

: (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Munther Yezan Haddadin acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $1.39. To acquire these shares, it cost $13,900.00. What’s Happening : The company recently announced a $10 million bought deal offering of common stock which was afterwards increased to $50 million.

: The company recently announced a $10 million bought deal offering of common stock which was afterwards increased to $50 million. What Outlook Therapeutics Does: Outlook Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing ONS-5010, a monoclonal antibody, or mAb, for various ophthalmic indications.

CTI BioPharma