QQQ
-0.96
404.95
-0.24%
BTC/USD
-1322.02
57300.00
-2.26%
DIA
+ 2.09
353.82
+ 0.59%
SPY
+ 1.89
467.00
+ 0.4%
TLT
-1.23
149.59
-0.83%
GLD
-3.54
176.15
-2.05%

Astra Space Fires A Rocket To Orbit — And The Stock Follows Closely Behind

byTyler Bundy
November 22, 2021 12:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Astra Space Fires A Rocket To Orbit — And The Stock Follows Closely Behind

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares are trading higher Monday after the company completed its first commercial orbital launch for the U.S. Space Force. The launch of STP-27AD2 was conducted from Astra’s Kodiak Spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska, and was deemed a historic milestone for the company after the rocket was able to reach orbit.

Astra Space was up 25.18% at $11.93 Monday morning at publication.

Astra Space Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looked to be trading in what technical traders call an inverse head and shoulders pattern and saw a gap higher Monday morning.
  • The inverse head and shoulders pattern shows the stock formed a higher low after a downtrend, possibly signaling a reversal. The stock may find resistance in the future near a key area of previous resistance around the $17 level.
  • The stock trades above the 50-day moving average (green) and crossed above the 200-day moving average (blue) Monday, indicating the stock is likely seeing sentiment turn more bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) flew higher Monday and now sits at 74 on the indicator showing that the stock has now entered into the overbought area. This shows as of Monday the buying pressure heavily outweighs the selling pressure.

See Related: Why Astra Space Shares Are Rocketing Higher Today

astrdaily11-22-21.png

What’s Next For Astra Space?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock be able to hold some of the gains it made from the jump Monday. If the stock can see a period of consolidation, it may start to head back up toward resistance. Bulls are then looking for the stock to build higher lows and cross above resistance in time.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock push back down toward where it traded on Friday. If the stock loses the gains made Monday, it might give a more bearish outlook heading into the future.

Photo: Brady Kenniston for Astra Space

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Events Trading Ideas

Related Articles

5 Stocks Retail Investors Have Eyes On Amid Richard Branson-Fueled Space Excitement

5 Stocks Retail Investors Have Eyes On Amid Richard Branson-Fueled Space Excitement

Here are five names retail investors are watching on Monday in the aftermath of Sir Richard Branson’s successful test space flight on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) Unity 22 craft. read more
Astra Space Shares Skyrocket On Multi-Launch Contract And First Launch With Department Of Defense

Astra Space Shares Skyrocket On Multi-Launch Contract And First Launch With Department Of Defense

Dennis Dick On Virgin Galactic's Stock: 'What Do We Have To Look Forward To?'

Dennis Dick On Virgin Galactic's Stock: 'What Do We Have To Look Forward To?'

On Monday’s PreMarket Prep, Dennis Dick, and Spencer Israel discussed the large gap up in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) at the open of the premarket session, and why the subsequent drop was not a good sign.  read more
Virgin Galactic, Astra Space, Palantir — 3 Stocks To Watch Today On High Retail-Investor Interest

Virgin Galactic, Astra Space, Palantir — 3 Stocks To Watch Today On High Retail-Investor Interest

These three stocks are seeing high interest across social media early Friday.  Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE): The spaceflight company that aims to take tourists to space claims to be “opening space for good.” read more