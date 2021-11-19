4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Poseida Therapeutics

The Trade: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) 10% owner Malin Life Sciences Holdings Ltd acquired a total of 379376 shares at an average price of $7.20. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,731,888.54.

Poseida Therapeutics recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.68 per share. What Poseida Therapeutics Does: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., incorporated in 2014, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs.

Qualtrics International

The Trade: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Chief Financial Officer Robert Bachman acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $36.75. To acquire these shares, it cost $367,467.00.

Qualtrics International recently reported an offering of roughly 21.48 million common shares.. What Qualtrics International Does: Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.

MarketWise

The Trade: MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Director Mark Gerhard bought a total of 33277 shares at an average price of $7.61. To acquire these shares, it cost $253,151.59.

Marketwise recently reported $42.50 million in sales for the third quarter. What MarketWise Does: Marketwise Inc is a multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors. Its products are built for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software.

