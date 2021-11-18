QQQ
+ 3.89
393.74
+ 0.98%
BTC/USD
-2436.86
57908.01
-4.04%
DIA
-0.33
360.18
-0.09%
SPY
+ 1.51
466.64
+ 0.32%
TLT
+ 0.40
145.86
+ 0.27%
GLD
-0.47
174.97
-0.27%

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The StoneCo Bloodbath Finally Over?

byMark Putrino
November 18, 2021 11:00 am
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The StoneCo Bloodbath Finally Over?

“Markets have memories” is an old adage on Wall Street. And if it’s true, it could mean that after a long and painful decline, shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) may have found a bottom.

After the COVID-19 crash, StoneCo found support around $20 a share. When it fell to this level there was enough demand, or buyers, to absorb all of the shares that were for sale. This is why the sell-off ended when it reached it.

Now the stock has dropped back to this important level. If the market remembers it was support, it may become so again and the stock may be about to rebound.

stne.png

Related Articles

Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Google, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Monday continued its buying spree in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), piled up 2.57 million shares — estimated to be worth about $63 million — on the dip. Palantir shares closed 1.61% lower at $24.50 on Monday. read more
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Texas Pacific Land Corp, StoneCo, Carrier Global And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. read more