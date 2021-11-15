4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings

(NYSE:CWAN) 10% owner Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired a total of 95600 shares at an average price of $22.22. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,124,303.20. What’s Happening: Clearwater Analytics recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates..

Clearwater Analytics recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.. What Clearwater Analytics Does: Clearwater Analytics Holdings provides investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions for asset managers, insurance companies, and large corporations.

EverQuote

(NASDAQ:EVER) Director David Blundin acquired a total of 45000 shares at an average price of $14.98. To acquire these shares, it cost $674,250.00. What’s Happening: The company recently reported downbeat quarterly revenue.

The company recently reported downbeat quarterly revenue. What EverQuote Does: EverQuote is a US-based company engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping.

MoneyGram International

(NASDAQ:MGI) Director Francisco Lorca bought a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $5.75. The insider spent $57,500.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening: MoneyGram recently reported a $50 million buyback program.

MoneyGram recently reported a $50 million buyback program. What MoneyGram International Does: MoneyGram International Inc offers products and services under its two reporting segments; Global Funds Transfer, which is the core revenue generator, and Financial Paper Products.

Continental Resources