When Do Rivian Automotive Options Start Trading?

byCraig Jones
November 12, 2021 7:15 am
When Do Rivian Automotive Options Start Trading?

Touted as the biggest initial public offer of 2021, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) crossed $100 billion in valuation in its debut on Wednesday.

CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that more than eight million shares were traded on Thursday.

The market capitalization is now north of $100 billion and the company’s share price has crossed $100, fulfilling two of the criteria to begin options trading.

There is typically a lag of four days between the IPO date and the first date on which the options can be expected to begin trading, Khouw said. This suggests Rivian Automotive’s options will begin trading next Tuesday next week.

