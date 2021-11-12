QQQ
Katie Stockton Sees A Buy Signal For Disney

byCraig Jones
November 12, 2021 7:10 am
Katie Stockton Sees A Buy Signal For Disney

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies said Thursday’s plunge in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares looks like a "shakeout" and she sees this as a chance to buy the stock at a discount.

She explained that a shakeout is a "false breakdown" and Thursday’s move in the stock generates a “buy signal.” With the company’s stock being a laggard since March, it could be a "selling climax of sorts especially with the volume running heavy," Stockton stated.

4 Disney Analysts Dissect The Mouse's Earnings

Stockton sees support level between $153 and $155 on the chart for Disney, with the next resistance level up about the 200-day moving average.

DIS Price Action: Disney shares dropped 7.1% to close at $162.11, but rose slightly by 0.6% in after-hours trading.

