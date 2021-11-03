QQQ
-0.21
389.26
-0.05%
BTC/USD
-1219.68
62000.31
-1.93%
DIA
-0.86
361.43
-0.24%
SPY
-0.71
462.61
-0.15%
TLT
+ 0.10
146.99
+ 0.07%
GLD
-2.50
169.66
-1.5%

BZ Chart Of The Day: Will Ocugen Remember?

byMark Putrino
November 3, 2021 10:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BZ Chart Of The Day: Will Ocugen Remember?

They say that markets have memories. It’s true, and holders and traders of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) may have cause for concern.

A "market memory" refers to how a certain price level can be important and retain this importance for a long time. This is the case with the $15.75 level for shares of Ocugen.

In February, the stock spiked higher and the rally ended close to $15.75. A sell-off or reversal followed.

In early May, the stock reached this important level once again and it also hit resistance and reversed.

Now the stock has made it back to $15.75 for the third time. If it can’t hold its gains and closes below this resistance, it could be the beginning of another sell-off.

To learn more about charts and technical trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

ocgn.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock on WallStreetBets; Avis Budget, Bed Bath & Beyond And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock on WallStreetBets; Avis Budget, Bed Bath & Beyond And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. read more
Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while GameStop Corp. read more
Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMD, Ocugen, Facebook And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMD, Ocugen, Facebook And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continued to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), read more
Ocugen Rallies Ahead Of WHO Meeting: What's Next?

Ocugen Rallies Ahead Of WHO Meeting: What's Next?

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher Tuesday ahead of a key World Health Organization meeting. The WHO meeting will decide whether or not to grant emergency use approval for the COVID-19 vaccine of Ocugens partner, India-based Bharat Biotech. read more