fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.73
376.20
+ 0.46%
BTC/USD
-805.45
62273.33
-1.28%
DIA
+ 0.50
357.05
+ 0.14%
SPY
+ 1.25
454.30
+ 0.27%
TLT
+ 0.49
143.42
+ 0.34%
GLD
-1.48
170.41
-0.88%

Why Ari Wald Sees More Upside In Tesla Shares

byCraig Jones
October 26, 2021 11:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ari Wald Sees More Upside In Tesla Shares

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said he always advises investors to “let your winners run,” and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a winner.

Strength can be seen in the stock’s chart, with its share price surging above the January peak on Monday. Wald expects a further rise in the stock, with the next breakout point at $1,200.

Tesla’s stock joined the $1-trillion club following the steep surge on Monday on news of the company landing its biggest order ever from rental car company Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC:HTZZ)

TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla were up 2.31% at $1,048.57 late Tuesday morning. 

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Today; Bakkt, Snap, Trump's SPAC Partner And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Today; Bakkt, Snap, Trump's SPAC Partner And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: read more
Cathie Wood Sells More Tesla Shares As EV Maker Crosses $1T Valuation, Buys Dip In These 3 Social Media Stocks

Cathie Wood Sells More Tesla Shares As EV Maker Crosses $1T Valuation, Buys Dip In These 3 Social Media Stocks

Cathie Wood-led investment management firm Ark Invest on Monday booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the electric vehicle maker’s stock soared higher to cross the $1 trillion market capitalization. read more