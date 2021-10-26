Why Ari Wald Sees More Upside In Tesla Shares
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said he always advises investors to “let your winners run,” and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a winner.
Strength can be seen in the stock’s chart, with its share price surging above the January peak on Monday. Wald expects a further rise in the stock, with the next breakout point at $1,200.
Tesla’s stock joined the $1-trillion club following the steep surge on Monday on news of the company landing its biggest order ever from rental car company Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC:HTZZ)
TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla were up 2.31% at $1,048.57 late Tuesday morning.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.