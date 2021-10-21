fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
374.98
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-994.81
65006.60
-1.51%
DIA
-0.02
356.05
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
452.40
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.73
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
166.89
+ 0.01%

Intel Options Trading Reflects Potential Breakout On Earnings Release: Zhang

byPriya Nigam
October 21, 2021 8:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Intel Options Trading Reflects Potential Breakout On Earnings Release: Zhang

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) traded actively on Wednesday, with 146,000 contracts traded, approximately 1.5 times the average daily volume.

Intel is gearing up for its earnings release Thursday after the bell. What is particularly interesting is the options market is implying about a 4.5% move on the earnings announcement, although the stock has averaged almost double that, at 7.9% over the last eight quarters, Zhang said. 

One trader bought around 2,300 contracts of the April 2022 $57.50 call options for an average price of about $3.20. That’s six months from expiration, he said, while adding that this is betting that Intel could rise about 9% over the next six months. This trade incorporates the next two earnings, Zhang said. 

Intel’s stock has been rangebound for the last six months.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

2 Tech Stocks To Play Right Now (And 1 To Avoid)

2 Tech Stocks To Play Right Now (And 1 To Avoid)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he believes Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) has massive potential. read more
Why This CEO Is Bullish On GM And Hershey, Bearish On Peloton And Beyond Meat

Why This CEO Is Bullish On GM And Hershey, Bearish On Peloton And Beyond Meat

David Trainer, the CEO of New Constructs, shared with viewers of CNBC's "Trading Nation" three stocks he would buy and three stocks he would avoid. read more
'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On AMD

'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On AMD

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners revealed that he sees the weakness in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) as a buying opportunity. read more
Alibaba, Tesla Among Cramer's Stay-At-Home Stock Ideas

Alibaba, Tesla Among Cramer's Stay-At-Home Stock Ideas

On CNBC's "Mad Money," Jim Cramer said that he would avoid index funds that are trying to mimic the movement of S&P 500 right now, as they include energy stocks, cruise line stocks and other out--of-favor names. read more