fbpx

QQQ
-1.25
359.64
-0.35%
BTC/USD
-1703.17
55768.18
-2.96%
DIA
-1.20
346.18
-0.35%
SPY
-1.06
435.75
-0.24%
TLT
+ 2.42
139.10
+ 1.71%
GLD
+ 0.76
163.16
+ 0.46%

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Apple Forming A Trading Range?

byMark Putrino
October 12, 2021 4:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Apple Forming A Trading Range?

There’s a good chance shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are forming a trading range. And when this happens, traders can profit.

At a top of a trading range, there is resistance. This is a large group of sellers offering their shares at the same price.

At the bottom of a trading range, there is support. This is a large group of buyers who are all looking to pay the same price for new shares.

When stocks rally to resistance they tend to sell-off. When they fall to support, they tend to rally. Traders make money by selling or shorting at the top of a range, and buying at the bottom of the range.

See Also: Apple 'Unleashed' Event Confirmed For Oct. 18: What You Need to Know

The range Apple's stock appears to be forming is between $139 and $144. Unless important news comes out, there’s a good chance the shares will stay within it. And traders will continue to make money.

To learn more about charts, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

aapl_18.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Shed Facebook Stake And Counts Tesla, Apple And These Stocks Among Top Holdings

This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Shed Facebook Stake And Counts Tesla, Apple And These Stocks Among Top Holdings

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: QRFT) has retained its holdings in “big tech” companies such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Bulls, Bears Can Both Find A Way To Play Apple, Sunrun, Zoom Video Stocks

Bulls, Bears Can Both Find A Way To Play Apple, Sunrun, Zoom Video Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) have recently been trading in desce read more
Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today

Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today

Traders are starting to bet there's upside for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in the short-term after the stock fell more than 10% over the last month. read more
Is Now The Time To Buy The Dip In Apple And Microsoft?

Is Now The Time To Buy The Dip In Apple And Microsoft?

With the Nasdaq down more than 7.5% from its highs, is now the right time to buy the dip? read more